Gas prices nudge downward in Augusta, elsewhere in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have fallen half a cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in the Peach State.

In Augusta, gas is averaging $2.66 a gallon, down 0.7 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.67 a gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.35 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.04 a gallon, a difference of 69 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 a gallon today. The national average is up 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Across the river in South Carolina

Gas prices fell 1.4 cents per gallon in South Carolina in the past week.

GasBuddy says their daily survey of 3,028 gas stations in South Carolina shows that prices are averaging at $2.60 per gallon, Monday.

GasBuddy says Gas prices in South Carolina are still 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago after an early Spring spike and stand 87.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.30 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.25 per gallon, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

What’s the analysis?

“Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of the states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day.”

“Overall, it’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of COVID-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead. While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it’s not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return.”

