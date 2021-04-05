Advertisement

Fire kills dog, destroys home on Emerald Drive

One dog died and a person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on Emerald Drive in Burnettown.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Midland Valley Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Emerald Drive in Burnettown around 8:14 p.m. Sunday evening.

Crews said when they arrived, the entire back of the home was on fire.

They say one occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation, and a dog died in the fire. All the other pets in the home were reported safe.

Langley Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department and Belvedere Fire Department also assisted in fighting the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

