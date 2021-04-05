‘Fire all abusers’: Student protesters demand USC ax professors accused of sexual harassment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of University of South Carolina students marched on campus to protest how the institution is handling sexual harassment claims.

Students say the university is protecting the faculty members accused of sexual harassment and are calling for their termination.

Protestors gathered on campus chanting “Fire all abusers!” and “Shame, shame shame!” and carrying signs that said “Protect Students Not Abusers” and “University of Sex Crimes”.

“The university doesn’t care. They pretend they care. They send us notices and emails acting like they care, but they have not done anything showing they are going to follow through on those,” art student Stephanie Allen said.

The march was led through areas near the theater, history building, and the art department. These locations hold significance because the professors accused of sexual assault worked in those departments.

The march ended at the President’s House with a banner that said “Fire David Voros.”

Voros is the art professor accused of sexually harassing fellow instructors.

“If they want us to stop protesting, then they’ve got to fire these abusers. If they don’t do that, we’re going to come right back,” protest organizer Ian Grenier said.

WIS reached out to the university for a statement about the protest that took place last week.

The university responded saying, “President Bob Caslen has removed faculty accused of any wrongdoing from the classroom and revoked their access to campus. They also said additional personnel action may be pursued in the near future if they are found guilty.”

The college spokesperson encouraged anyone who feels like they have experienced sexual harassment to come forward.

