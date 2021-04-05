Dunkin’ in Aiken offering free coffee for a year to first 50 guests at reopening

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Dunkin’ restaurant will celebrate the reopening of its newly designed store by offering free coffee for a year to its first several guests this Friday morning.

The store, located at 3526 Richland Ave. West in Aiken, will award free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru at 5 a.m. this Friday, a Dunkin’ spokesperson announced. Free coffee for a year comes in the form of one coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot/iced coffee, four coupons per month for 12 months plus two bonus months to total 56 coupons.

In addition, guests can enjoy appearances by Dunkin’ mascots and swag giveaways. After opening day, the restaurant will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dunkin’ in Aiken’s redesign is said to introduce a new restaurant experience for customers which will include:

Modern Design : The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Premium Pours : Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.

Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee, Charles Hartz. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Aiken running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.

