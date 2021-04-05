Advertisement

Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local mother and her father died after a crash over the weekend. A child is in the hospital along with the driver. That driver faces charges. They’re all from the same family. The wreck happened on Plantation Road in Augusta Saturday.

What started as a family birthday party, quickly turned into a nightmare for a local family.

Stephanie Story was killed when the truck, driven by her long-term partner Francis Porter Jr., swerved off the road and hit a tree. Stephanie’s father, Steve Leaptrotte, was also killed.

The family says Porter Jr. had a few beers at his grandson’s birthday party before the crash. He’s charged with DUI, child endangerment, and two counts of vehicular homicide.

But according to a police report, Porter told investigators an oncoming car went into his lane, causing him to swerve off the road.

For sisters Destiny Story and Charity Porter, the grief is unbearable.

“My mama was the backbone of our family. My dad was our rock,” said Charity, “Our family just wants to have him here with us to mourn the loss of his wife.”

But it’s not just their loss the family says they’re mourning.

Destiny Story, Stephanie’s daughter, said, “Not only has our dad lost his wife, his father-in-law, he’s lost all his children because he’s going to jail for vehicular homicide.”

A case records search shows Porter has a few traffic tickets and a littering charge from more than 20 years ago. In 2019, he was cited for an open container violation but was never arrested.

“Instead of everybody wanting to know what happened, and bashing our family or bashing my dad, why don’t everybody show love and support?” said Destiny.

The family says they hold pain and they hold grief. But they hold no anger or resentment.

“It was a freak accident,” said Charity.

Porter’s daughter says he suffered a fractured neck and broken ribs, and they say the child in the car broke his hip. The police report shows the child was not restrained.

Deputies say Porter will be taken into custody once he’s released from the hospital and a blood test is pending.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application
The Silver Bluff Fire Department says a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames, but all...
Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down; one horse injured

Latest News

Community steps us to rebuild Aiken horse rescue
Community pitches in to aid Aiken horse resue after fire destroys barn, supplies
Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week
‘He’s a big part of golf’ Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week
Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week
Support pours out for Tiger Woods during Masters week