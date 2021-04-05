Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local mother and her father died after a crash over the weekend. A child is in the hospital along with the driver. That driver faces charges. They’re all from the same family. The wreck happened on Plantation Road in Augusta Saturday.

What started as a family birthday party, quickly turned into a nightmare for a local family.

Stephanie Story was killed when the truck, driven by her long-term partner Francis Porter Jr., swerved off the road and hit a tree. Stephanie’s father, Steve Leaptrotte, was also killed.

The family says Porter Jr. had a few beers at his grandson’s birthday party before the crash. He’s charged with DUI, child endangerment, and two counts of vehicular homicide.

But according to a police report, Porter told investigators an oncoming car went into his lane, causing him to swerve off the road.

For sisters Destiny Story and Charity Porter, the grief is unbearable.

“My mama was the backbone of our family. My dad was our rock,” said Charity, “Our family just wants to have him here with us to mourn the loss of his wife.”

But it’s not just their loss the family says they’re mourning.

Destiny Story, Stephanie’s daughter, said, “Not only has our dad lost his wife, his father-in-law, he’s lost all his children because he’s going to jail for vehicular homicide.”

A case records search shows Porter has a few traffic tickets and a littering charge from more than 20 years ago. In 2019, he was cited for an open container violation but was never arrested.

“Instead of everybody wanting to know what happened, and bashing our family or bashing my dad, why don’t everybody show love and support?” said Destiny.

The family says they hold pain and they hold grief. But they hold no anger or resentment.

“It was a freak accident,” said Charity.

Porter’s daughter says he suffered a fractured neck and broken ribs, and they say the child in the car broke his hip. The police report shows the child was not restrained.

Deputies say Porter will be taken into custody once he’s released from the hospital and a blood test is pending.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.