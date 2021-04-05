Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and Dry for the first half of Masters Week. Showers and Storms Return Thursday Afternoon.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days and hang onto the sunshine. This afternoon and Tuesday we can expect warmer temperatures in the low 80s and a slight breeze out of the SW at 4-7 mph. Wednesday also looks to be warm with above-average temperatures near 85 degrees, we’ll notice building cloud cover afternoon and into the overnight.

Our next chance for rain comes Thursday afternoon and into Friday with the chance for a rumble of thunder. Friday we’ll see on and off rain showers or storms throughout the day and into early Saturday morning. As of now most of Saturday looks dry with the chance for rain returning Saturday night into early Sunday with drier conditions for Sunday afternoon. A lot can change in the next week so keep it here for updates.

5 Day Rain Chance
5 Day Rain Chance(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
The Silver Bluff Fire Department says a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames, but all...
Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down; one horse injured
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application

Latest News

Golf Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Beautiful Easter Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Frost Advisory Tomorrow Morning
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Cool & Sunny Saturday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding