Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days and hang onto the sunshine. This afternoon and Tuesday we can expect warmer temperatures in the low 80s and a slight breeze out of the SW at 4-7 mph. Wednesday also looks to be warm with above-average temperatures near 85 degrees, we’ll notice building cloud cover afternoon and into the overnight.

Our next chance for rain comes Thursday afternoon and into Friday with the chance for a rumble of thunder. Friday we’ll see on and off rain showers or storms throughout the day and into early Saturday morning. As of now most of Saturday looks dry with the chance for rain returning Saturday night into early Sunday with drier conditions for Sunday afternoon. A lot can change in the next week so keep it here for updates.

5 Day Rain Chance (WRDW)

