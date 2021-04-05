Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Sunny and dry next few days. Rain possible Thursday. Rain likely Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure in control across the region. This will keep skies clear tonight and winds light out of the southwest. Low temperatures will stay warmer tonight and remain in the mid to upper 40s outside of the Augusta Metro. Areas inside Bobby Jones will likely stay in the low 50s tonight into early Tuesday.

Staying dry the next few days, but rain creeps back into the forecast later this week.
Staying dry the next few days, but rain creeps back into the forecast later this week.(WRDW)

We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days and hang onto sunshine. Tuesday we can expect warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a light wind out of the west at 5-10 mph. Wednesday also looks to be warm with above-average temperatures near 85 degrees, we’ll notice building cloud cover in the afternoon and into the overnight.

Most of Thursday currently looks dry with a wave of showers and possibly storms moving in during the afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will stay warm and top out close to 80. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain looks likely Friday with a cold front approaching from the west and upper level energy moving through the region. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances will stick around Saturday as the CSRA stays ahead of the approaching front that finally moves through Sunday morning. Lows on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be close to 80. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

The cold front finally moves through Sunday morning. Rain chances currently look highest Sunday morning with improving conditions in the afternoon. Timing of the front plays a critical role when rain chances will be highest. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application
The Silver Bluff Fire Department says a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames, but all...
Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down; one horse injured

Latest News

Sunny and Warm
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Golf Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Beautiful Easter Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Frost Advisory Tomorrow Morning
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino