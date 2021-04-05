Advertisement

At this week’s Masters, ‘it’s a lot different than November’

By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, every player who’d been in past Masters Tournaments commented about how the course at Augusta National Golf Club was playing softer and more forgiving than it would in a typical April Masters.

Aiken native Kevin Kisner, who says he’s played the course hundreds of times already, is anticipating a very eventful tournament.

“It’s a lot different than November. There’s a little bit of an adjustment with the conditions. It’s going to be pretty spicy. If they keep progressing the conditions, I think we’re in for a big weekend,” Kisner said.

While we couldn’t hear the sub-air systems working On Monday for the first day of practice rounds, like we did through much of the tournament in November, there hasn’t been a need for it, as nature is certainly doing its job. Coming from former champions, it actually looks like they would prefer to have the course play on the firmer side.

“If it stays dry, it’ll be as difficult as the course has played in a long, long time, and that’s what I think we need to have. We need to have the course firm, fast, and hopefully there won’t be much rain,” said Fred Couples, 1992 Masters champion

Jordan Spieth had this to say: “I think the firmer, the better, the way this golf course plays. I have no idea. I have not been here since December, so I’ve heard that it is firmer and the grass around the greens is tighter.”

Spieth went on to say a score of 10 under to become champion is what he thinks is ideal in the eyes of the competition committee.

