Allendale, Bamberg counties getting vaccination sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Eight mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open across rural South Carolina in coming days.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control say the sites in Hampton, Allendale and Bamberg counties will be free and open to anyone 18 years or older.

“It is my hope that every American will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus,” Clyburn said. “I am pleased that many of these vaccination sites will be utilizing mobile vaccine clinics. Rural communities and communities of color have been disproportionally affected by the current public health crisis. That is why I have been vocal in my support of mobile sites for testing and vaccination. Many of these communities also lack access to reliable internet service, which is why we have chosen not to require appointments for these sites. These mobile sites allow us to reach our most vulnerable communities, which improves health outcomes and get those hit hardest by this virus back on track.”

Each of the sites will be open for several days some time between April 6 and April 20. No appointment will be necessary, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled.

All the sites will be open on the designated days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The complete list of dates and locations are as follows:

Allendale County

April 15 – Allendale Community Center, 202 E. Flat St., Allendale

April 16 – Fairfax Mini-Mall, 128 Sumter Ave., Fairfax

Bamberg County

April 19 – Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North St., Bamberg

April 20 – Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark

Hampton County

Tuesday – Bull Durham Center, 380 Railroad Avenue, Estill

Thursday – Community Center, 10 Mixon St., Yemassee

April 12 – Hampton County Administration Building, 200 Jackson Ave., Hampton

April 13 – Varnville Town Hall, 101 Town Circle, Varnville

