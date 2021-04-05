Aiken day-care worker charged with striking student

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman was charged late last month with striking a juvenile student in the stomach while working at South Aiken Baptist Day Care in February.

Nicole Monique Charleswell, 27, of Aiken, was charged March 26 with legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to arrest records.

On Feb. 25, Charleswell reportedly struck a 3-year-old student in the stomach with her fist, according to an arrest warrant by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Charleswell was reportedly in charge of a classroom while relieving a teacher for a lunch break, the warrant additionally states.

Police began an investigation into the alleged assault after it was reported by the day-care center’s director on the same day the incident occurred.

The director additionally told police this was not the first incident at the day-care center where Charleswell had been accused of assaulting a child, an incident report by Aiken Public Safety states.

Authorities spoke with the victim but were unable to observe any marks on the child’s stomach, police documented in the incident report. The child’s mother reportedly took the victim to be checked out by his pediatrician.

The day care at 980 Dougherty Road in Aiken operates as a ministry of South Aiken Baptist Church and offers programs for children ages 6 weeks and older, according to the day care’s website.

It’s currently unclear whether Charleswell is still employed at the day-care center. An incident report by Aiken Public Safety states she was placed on trespass notice by the facility. News 12 reached out for further comment from South Aiken Baptist Church, which has not responded.

Charleswell was charged and was briefly held at the Aiken County detention center. She was granted a $2,500 bond and was released on March 29, according to court records.

