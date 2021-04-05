17th annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough goes virtual with performances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee - Augusta is excited to announce the Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough will go virtual this year.

At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, you can watch benefit performances from Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Josh Kelley, and Drew Holcomb online on Rock Fore! Dough social media sites. This entire event is free of charge.

“As much as we would love to welcome golf and music fans back to our driving range, the safety of concert-goers, staff, and artists remains our top priority,” said Jill Brown, First Tee - Augusta Executive Director. “But the thought of not continuing the tradition of great music from amazing artists to support our organization was not acceptable either, so we’ve got an amazing show to stream!”

This concert is presented by the Murray Brothers Caddyshack & William Murray Golf. Over the years, the Rock Fore! Dough concerts have raised over $1.65 Million for First Tee - Augusta. While 2021 is the first time it will be a virtual show, it’s the 17th year this Masters week tradition will be part of golf week in Augusta.

“This concert has not only become a favorite event for local Augustans and out-of-town guests on Tuesday of Masters Week, it is also a substantial part of First Tee - Augusta’s yearly fundraising efforts,” Event producer Joe Stevenson said in the release. “This year, rather than buying a ticket to a show, we hope viewers that log on for free will make a donation directly to the organization. We will have some great donation incentives like tee-shirts, tickets to the 2022 show, VIP packages, autographed items, and more.”

Stevenson’s company, Gluestick Music, helped create Rock Fore! Dough to build awareness and raise funding for First Tee - Augusta.

You can visit the Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough website or Facebook for the latest updates and information.

First Tee - Augusta is excited to announce a virtual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough experience Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Source: Gluestick Music)

20th anniversary of First Tee - Augusta

And to celebrate the 20th anniversary of First Tee - Augusta, also in 2021, children and adults can give golf a try on “FREE-RANGE FRIDAY”. You’ll get to hit one small bucket of balls on the driving range from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons are asked to observe the First Tee - Augusta Dress Code. Jeans, denim, leggings and t-shirts are not permitted while using the range or playing the golf course. Golf clubs will be provided.

More about First Tee - Augusta

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. Children become better versions of themselves when they have the space to be who they are, surrounded by passionate people who guide them.

Since its inception in 1997, the First Tee Network has opened over 175 learning facilities worldwide, established over 335 affiliate relationships with existing golf courses and introduced over 2.3 million young people to the game of golf and its inherent positive values. You can visit FirstTeeAugusta.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.