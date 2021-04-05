$15,000 raised after local horse rescue fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local horse rescue is without crucial supplies and they say one of their ponies is in the vet with serious injuries.

It all started Saturday night when the Aiken Equine Rescue’s barn burnt to the ground.

The Silver Bluff Fire Department tells us they got there around 7 p.m. to find the entire building engulfed in flames.

“Grooming supplies, medical supplies, all of that is gone,” said the rescues manager, Caroline Mulstay.

But they’re trying to look on the bright side.

“All of it is replaceable. And so we’ll get there, we’ll get to it,” she said.

Something irreplaceable is their horses. Usually the barn is filled with them, but the night of the fire only a single pony named Whistle was inside, and he made it out alive.

“Whistle’s doing okay. He’s at the clinic, he’s being treated for some burns along his back,” said Mulstay.

Volunteers were out this morning collecting things undamaged from the fire. They’ll be selling these to buy more necessary supplies.

But others are opening their hearts and their wallets to donate to the cause.

“The support from everybody on Facebook-- people who don’t even know us and have never even heard of this place, nothing like that. They just wanna help,” said Gracie Poole, one of the people raising donations.

The efforts seem to be working. The rescue’s president tells us he’s received about $15,000 in donations so far.

“This community has always been amazing to us, they’ve always stepped up when we needed them to. This is a big need, and we know that they’re right there behind us,” said Mulstay.

