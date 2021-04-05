Advertisement

1 vehicle rolls over in Beech Island 3-car crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and rescue crews rushed to the site of a three-car accident early Monday in Beech Island.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. and involved injuries, according to the patrol.

A witness told News 12 that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Sand Bar Ferry Road near MacMillan Drive. One of the vehicles had rolled over onto its roof, the witness reported.

No traffic was moving on eastbound Sand Bar Ferry as of 8:15 a.m., according to South Caroline Department of Transportation traffic-monitoring systems.

The crash happened just a couple of says after a deadly crash in Beech Island.

The Aiken County coroner says 18-year-old Kameron Davis was killed and two teenage passengers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Blackstone Camp Road on Saturday evening. Davis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck and was not wearing a seatbelt when the truck ran off the right side of the road and ejected him before crashing into a tree. The cause of death was blunt-force injuries.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road
The Silver Bluff Fire Department says a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames, but all...
Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down; one horse injured
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral; owner offers suspect job application

Latest News

This was the scene just before 8 a.m. April 5, 2021, after a house fire in the 500 block of...
North Augusta crews rescue occupant after fire breaks out in home
Menu
Masters Champions Dinner: What's on the menu this year?
Drive
Drive, Chip and Putt returns to Augusta National
Masters
Masters week is here: What you need to know this morning