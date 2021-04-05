1 vehicle rolls over in Beech Island 3-car crash

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and rescue crews rushed to the site of a three-car accident early Monday in Beech Island.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. and involved injuries, according to the patrol.

A witness told News 12 that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Sand Bar Ferry Road near MacMillan Drive. One of the vehicles had rolled over onto its roof, the witness reported.

No traffic was moving on eastbound Sand Bar Ferry as of 8:15 a.m., according to South Caroline Department of Transportation traffic-monitoring systems.

The crash happened just a couple of says after a deadly crash in Beech Island.

The Aiken County coroner says 18-year-old Kameron Davis was killed and two teenage passengers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Blackstone Camp Road on Saturday evening. Davis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck and was not wearing a seatbelt when the truck ran off the right side of the road and ejected him before crashing into a tree. The cause of death was blunt-force injuries.

