Two killed, one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash

(WJHG/WECP)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed and one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened at 5:51 p.m. Saturday on Plantation Road at Mike Padgett Highway.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found two passengers had died. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Plantation Road is blocked to all traffic, so the Sheriff’s Office are asking all drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The identities of the victim’s have not yet been released. The accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

