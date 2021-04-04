Skeletal remains found off Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, after they say skeletal remains were found off the 3900 block of Wrightsboro Road. That’s near Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

They say the remains were discovered by a person passing by who stepped into the woods and found the remains. The call to the Sheriff’s Office came in at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond County crime scene units and investigators are on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

