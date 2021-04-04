Section of North Augusta Greeneway to be resurfaced starting tomorrow

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, April 5, the section of the North Augusta Greeneway from the Riverview Park Activities Center to the Martintown Road Bridge will be getting resurfaced.

The project is expected to go until April 19th.

Funding for the project includes a $100,000 Recreation Trails grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

