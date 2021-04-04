Advertisement

Section of North Augusta Greeneway to be resurfaced starting tomorrow

North Augusta Greeneway
North Augusta Greeneway(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, April 5, the section of the North Augusta Greeneway from the Riverview Park Activities Center to the Martintown Road Bridge will be getting resurfaced.

The project is expected to go until April 19th.

Posted by North Augusta Parks Recreation and Tourism on Monday, March 22, 2021

Funding for the project includes a $100,000 Recreation Trails grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

