Equine Rescue of Aiken burns down, one horse dies from injuries

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Silver Bluff Fire Department says they were called to Equine Rescue of Aiken on Glenwood Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday in reference to a barn fire.

They say when they arrived, they say a horse barn was fully engulfed with flames. Crews originally reported that all horses were safely secured, and no people nor animals sustained serious injuries. They later said that one horse succumbed to injuries sustained during the fire.

With the assistance of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, New Ellenton Fire Department, and Langley Fire Department, the fire was contained around 8:23 p.m.

Crews are still working to control hotspots throughout the barn and ask that people travelling around Glenwood Drive find an alternative route.

