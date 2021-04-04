Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Beautiful Easter Sunday in store. Sunny and Dry for the first half of Masters Week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Easter Sunday morning started of on a chilly note with low temperatures in the mid/upper 30s and low 40s. As a result we saw a Frost Advisory in effect until 9 AM this morning for areas of patchy frost development.

This afternoon is shaping up to be another really nice day with high temperatures back to a seasonal feel in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected to stick around most of this upcoming week. Temperatures will gradually warm daily through Wednesday with highs back in the low 80s by Tuesday. Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast by Thursday with rain chances sticking around into next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

Tracking a warming high temperature trend through Wednesday.
Tracking a warming high temperature trend through Wednesday.(WRDW)

