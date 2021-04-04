Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started things on the chilly side this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s but were able to climb into the mid-70s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tonight we’ll stay clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s across the region. If you have any plans to plant flowers or start your garden you should be good to go, with every morning in the next 7 days staying well above 32°.

We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days and hang onto the sunshine. Tomorrow afternoon we can expect warmer temperatures near 80° and a slight breeze out of the SW at 4-7 mph. Wednesday also looks to be warm with above-average temperatures near 85 degrees, we’ll notice building cloud cover afternoon and into the overnight.

Our next chance for rain comes Thursday afternoon and into Friday with the chance for a rumble of thunder. Friday we’ll see on and off rain showers or storms throughout the day and into early Saturday morning. As of now most of Saturday looks dry with the chance for rain returning Saturday night into early Sunday with drier conditions for Sunday afternoon. A lot can change in the next week so keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.