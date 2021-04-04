Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe

Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on the upper right. The vehicle the two were believed to be traveling in is seen on the lower right.(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and was believed to be in danger has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to police.

Clayton County Police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews was found safe and that his father, Dwayne Flemings, was in custody.

Clayton County Police had earlier said that detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with Djahziah’s mother.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Flemings had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** Eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews has been located safely and suspect Dwayne Flemings is in custody. Thanks for your assistance Clayton County!

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Djahziah’s mother had told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, at least one injured in Richmond County single-vehicle crash
Brandon Greene is wanted for aggravated assault after two people were shot at a party on Butler...
Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for shooting suspect
A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral, owner offers suspect job application
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Beech Island
S.C. lawmakers, officials react to deadly Capitol attack

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore
Some reported an hour-long wait time for marriage licenses, and more than 1,000 were handed out...
Couples wait in long lines to marry on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas