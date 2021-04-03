Voter advocates push to educate on regulations of voting bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were rallies in Washington, and today there was one right here at home. The Augusta area People’s Agenda Organization held a rally against Georgia’s new voting law earlier today.

“We know that the state doesn’t want us voting. But what are you going to do about it?” said District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

With many changes in store for elections, they say educating voters on the new rules is the first step.

“...It’s time out for it, we’re not standing by anymore,” Traci George, People’s Agenda Organization coordinator, said.

And even with all the changes, the voter advocate organizers at the ‘Let My People Vote’ rally remain optimistic when it comes to voter registration and turnout.

“We know what we’ve done in the past, and we know that we can do it. So just because there are roadblocks, we can jump over, we can go around, we can make it happen,” Beullah Nash, President of NAN of CSRA.

95 pages of the new law. But what does it really do?

The law allows the state to take power over county election offices if they feel it’s needed.

It guarantees but limits absentee drop boxes. Richmond County would go from having five to having one.

It shortens runoff and absentee voting days.

It adds required weekend early voting days.

It prohibits outside groups from handing food or water to voters in line.

And it adds an I.D. requirement for absentee voting, among other things.

“Now it’s like, ‘Aww I got something else I got to worry about, I got to get my I.D. I got to make sure I know where I’m voting. I then got to make sure I know who I’m voting for’... it can be too much,” George said.

And under the new law, the signature match is gone. Voters have to send state verified I.D. information along with their absentee ballot application.

You can get a state I.D. for free, but voting advocates worry about access to printers which is why they brought one to the rally.

As advocates begin educating people on the new rules, they say the next step is not only keeping but growing the momentum to vote.

“If I just reached one person that’s an additional 10-20 that they may reach that I cannot get to,”

These organizations have plans to continue mobilizing in neighborhoods to reach even more voters and make sure you understand how and where you should vote before the next election.

You can read the full SB 202 bill below.

