SCHP investigating accident with injuries in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms they are working an accident with injuries on Blackstone Camp Road off Atomic Road in Beech Island.

They were alerted about the crash at 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening.

At this time, we are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the crash and the condition of any victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.