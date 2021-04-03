Advertisement

SCHP investigating accident with injuries in Beech Island

SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening...
SCHP and Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries Saturday evening on Blackstone Camp Road.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms they are working an accident with injuries on Blackstone Camp Road off Atomic Road in Beech Island.

They were alerted about the crash at 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening.

At this time, we are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the crash and the condition of any victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

