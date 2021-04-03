S.C. lawmakers, officials react to deadly Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (WMBF) - South Carolina lawmakers offered their condolences and thoughts on social media Friday, following a deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol that left one officer dead, as well as the suspect.

THE LATEST | Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; officer killed

“My prayers are with our law enforcement working to keep us safe while responding to the situation at the U.S. Capitol today,” tweeted Rep. Tom Rice.

My prayers are with our law enforcement working to keep us safe while responding to the situation at the U.S. Capitol today. https://t.co/0guhzOascz — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) April 2, 2021

“My heart breaks for the family and loved ones of the Capitol Police officer that gave his life today defending our Capitol,” said fellow Rep. Ralph Norman. “I ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Rep. James Clyburn also tweeted his condolences after the fallen officer was identified as Officer William “Billy” Evans.

“As we await more information about today’s attack at the Capitol, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer William “Billy” Evans whose life was lost today,” he said.

As we await more information about today’s attack at the Capitol, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer William “Billy” Evans whose life was lost today. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) April 2, 2021

Both South Carolina senators also reacted to the news Friday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham called it “another tragic day at the U.S. Capitol.”

“The men and women of the Capitol Police risk it all to ensure elected officials and our staffs can conduct the nation’s business,” he said. “God Bless them as we mourn yet another senseless death and injury.”

God Bless them as we mourn yet another senseless death and injury. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott also provided a statement, saying staff and interns at his Washington office are safe.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of the Capitol police officer who lost their life fighting to keep us safe,” he tweeted. “We owe these strong men and women so much for their sacrifice. My prayers are with the entire force and their loved ones.”

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also offered a statement on the incident.

“Praying for the Capitol Police officer who lost his life protecting our Capitol,” she tweeted. “This has been a brutal year for the Capitol Police. Lifting up their families and loved ones in prayer during this time.”

The attack comes less than three months after a deadly riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.