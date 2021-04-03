Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Tolliday met with Six Flags Engineer Larry Chickola and got a tour underneath the Twisted...
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law
Gov. Brian Kemp has praised passage of a measure to get rid of the citizen's arrest law.
Kemp hails passage of legislation to repeal citizen’s arrest law in Georgia

Latest News

After a year of changes, don’t forget to take care of your mental health
Officer killed in attack near US Capitol
Gray studio
Gray Television to 'Studio City' in Doraville
G.a. aviation battalion rescues washed up buoys on Savannah coast
Ga. aviation battalion rescues washed up buoys on Savannah coast