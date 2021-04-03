McMaster files appeal on preliminary injunction of Fetal HeartBeat bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has filed an appeal on a pause of the Fetal Heartbeat law.

Last month, a judge blocked the law from taking effect.

As written, the bill is said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and Attorney General Alan Wilson also filed the appeal which can be read below.

