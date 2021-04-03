Advertisement

Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan smiles after putting on No. 18 during the final round of the Augusta...
Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan smiles after putting on No. 18 during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Saturday, April 3, 2021.(Ryan Young | Ryan Young/Augusta National)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tsuabasa Kajitani, the 17-year-old from Japan, is the newest champion at Augusta National. She has won the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Kajitani beat Emilia Magliaccio in a one-hole, sudden-death playoff. She shot even-par 72 in her final round, finishing 1-over in the tournament.

Kajitani was the runner-up at Avondale Amateur in Australia last year, finishing just one stroke behind Grace Kim.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Tolliday met with Six Flags Engineer Larry Chickola and got a tour underneath the Twisted...
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
One person injured in shooting at Celeste Drive in Hephzibah
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Brandon Greene is wanted for aggravated assault after two people were shot at a party on Butler...
Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for shooting suspect

Latest News

A Facebook post about a break-in at Diablo's Southwest Grill on Wheeler Road has gone viral...
Diablo’s break-in goes viral, owner offers suspect job application
N.C. man to run 750 miles for autism awareness; will end journey in Surfside Beach
N.C. man to run 750 miles for autism awareness; will end journey in Surfside Beach
Brandon Greene is wanted for aggravated assault after two people were shot at a party on Butler...
Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for shooting suspect
N.C. man to run 750 miles for autism awareness; will end journey in Surfside Beach
N.C. man to run 750 miles for autism awareness; will end journey in Surfside Beach