Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tsuabasa Kajitani, the 17-year-old from Japan, is the newest champion at Augusta National. She has won the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Kajitani beat Emilia Magliaccio in a one-hole, sudden-death playoff. She shot even-par 72 in her final round, finishing 1-over in the tournament.

Kajitani was the runner-up at Avondale Amateur in Australia last year, finishing just one stroke behind Grace Kim.

