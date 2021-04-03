Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tsuabasa Kajitani, the 17-year-old from Japan, is the newest champion at Augusta National. She has won the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Kajitani beat Emilia Magliaccio in a one-hole, sudden-death playoff. She shot even-par 72 in her final round, finishing 1-over in the tournament.
Kajitani was the runner-up at Avondale Amateur in Australia last year, finishing just one stroke behind Grace Kim.
