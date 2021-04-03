Advertisement

Houston police says it’s investigating Texans QB Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the...
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say they are investigating Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL player is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency concerning Watson.

The department said it would not comment further during the investigation. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, called the allegations “meritless.” He said Friday that he welcomed the investigation and that he and Watson would cooperate with police.

It was not immediately known if the person who filed the report with Houston police is one of the women who has filed suit against Watson.

