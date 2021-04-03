Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for shooting suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting incident that occurred last night.

At approximately 8:50 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 Block of Butler Manor Drive in reference to gun shots with several victims. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a party had occurred when persons started shooting.

Two victims were struck and transported themselves to hospitals and treated for their injuries. One of the victims was struck in the buttocks and the second victim was struck in the left arm. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators arrived on scene and determined Brandon Greene was one of the shooters and obtained Warrants for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime, Possession of Firearm by First Offender and Convicted Felon.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.