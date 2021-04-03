Advertisement

Have you seen him? Richmond County Deputies looking for shooting suspect

Brandon Greene is wanted for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 2800 block of Butler...
Brandon Greene is wanted for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 2800 block of Butler Manor Drive. Brandon Greene is known to frequent Gordon Highway, Butler Manor and Wadley Georgia. Brandon Greene is considered Armed and Dangerous and Warrants are on File.(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting incident that occurred last night.

At approximately 8:50 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 Block of Butler Manor Drive in reference to gun shots with several victims.  Upon arrival, Deputies learned a party had occurred when persons started shooting.

Two victims were struck and transported themselves to hospitals and treated for their injuries.  One of the victims was struck in the buttocks and the second victim was struck in the left arm. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Investigators arrived on scene and determined Brandon Greene was one of the shooters and obtained Warrants for Aggravated Assault,  Possession of Firearm during Commission of Crime, Possession of Firearm by First Offender and Convicted Felon. 

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

