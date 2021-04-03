Georgia hoops coach Taylor agrees to extension through 2027

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — After leading Georgia to the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years, coach Joni Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through 2027. The deal provides a $100,000 raise for next season, bumping Taylor’s salary to $850,000.

Her pay will increase to $925,000 by the sixth year of the new contract, not including annual performance bonuses. Taylor’s previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

Taylor earned SEC coach of the year honors after Georgia finished 21-7. The season ended with a 57-50 loss to Oregon in the second round of the tournament.

