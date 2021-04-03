Advertisement

Diablo’s break-in goes viral, owner offers suspect job application

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A facebook post about a break-in at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location is making the rounds on social media.

The post, made by restaurant owner Carl Wallace, claims a person broke into the restaurant around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The post includes a photo of the front door smashed in and what looks to be surveillance footage of the suspect.

Our burritos are such a smash hit we’ve got people breaking in at 4am for their fix. So if ya see our door looking...

Posted by Diablo's Southwest Grill on Saturday, April 3, 2021

In a unique twist, Wallace invites the burglary suspect back to the restaurant to fill out a job application.

“To the would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues... please swing by for a job application,” he writes. “There are better opportunities out there then (sic) this path you’ve chosen.”

Wallace then offers his personal cell phone number and tells the suspect he will not call the police nor ask questions.

“Let’s sit down and talk about how we can help you and fix the road you’re on,” Wallace writes.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the facebook post had been shared nearly 3,000 times.

News 12 reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see if a police report has been filed.

