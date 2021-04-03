Deputies respond to shooting at Celeste Drive in Hephzibah
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Hephzibah, near Celeste Drive and Butler Manor Drive.
Dispatch says the call came in at 8:44 p.m. and one person is said to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Details remain limited at this time, but we have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.
We will provide updates as this develops.
