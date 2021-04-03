Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cold start this morning with a cool Saturday afternoon in store. Dry & Sunny next 5 days.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT | Temperatures will remain on the cold side this morning heading towards midday. Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed temperatures to bottom out in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s this morning around the CSRA. This afternoon is looking beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures a little warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Easter Sunday morning looks cold, but we should stay above freezing with low temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow afternoon is shaping up to be another really nice day with high temperatures back to a seasonal feel with highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday. Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast by Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

