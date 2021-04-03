Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a cold start with many locations reaching the upper 20s we were able to warm to the mid 60s with sunny skies. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with calm to light winds.

Easter Sunday morning looks cold, but we should stay just above freezing with low temperatures expected to range in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect later tonight until just after sunrise tomorrow for the risk of patchy frost. Temperatures at Bush Field will likely cool just above the freezing mark with locations inside of Bobby Jones staying in the upper 30s to near 40°. Our northern counites and general cool spots will have the greatest risk of hitting 32°. Most sensitive plants should be ok tonight but it never hurts to cover them or bring potted plants inside.

Tomorrow afternoon is shaping up to be another really nice day with high temperatures back to a seasonal feel with highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday. Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast by Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

