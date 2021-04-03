Advertisement

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper to enter NBA draft, hire agent

cooper headed to nba draft
cooper headed to nba draft(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility. Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent Friday after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games.

Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA. Fellow Auburn freshman JT Thor also has entered the draft, but left the door open for a return.

Cooper is one of just seven players nationally to average 20 points and eight assists per game in the last 25 years.

