After a year of changes, don’t forget to take care of your mental health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a year since our homes have been transformed into offices, schools and so much more. While several have made do, mental health leaders say it didn’t come without a cost.

“We are all reporting kind of the same thing is that you know our admissions and our phones are, just do not stop ringing,” said Gaan Akers, the Clinical Education Manager at Hillside.

Hillside specializes in in-home and virtual mental health care for children and families. She says they have seen an increase in depression, anxiety and more.

Not only are there more in need, but she says they are also seeing higher severity in several cases as some have delayed care.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, right, a lot of people kind of put off their regular check-ups or their dental appointments and now they are having to deal with more severe symptoms of something that could have been nipped in the bud way back when and we’re seeing the same thing with our mental health. Also, you know, the prolonged isolation, the prolonged level of stress that people have felt has really compounded,” Akers said.

The past year has been a challenge and leaders say you should not ignore that. It does not take something serious for you to reach out for help, but it is advised for those who experienced a marked shift in their sleeping, appetite, isolation, and irritability.

Akers says early intervention is key and not only does it reduce suffering but leads to better outcomes.

“Our brains are very flexible and there’s neuropathways that we create so when we continue to stress about something, we’re creating more neuropathways towards being anxious and so part of seeking help and going to therapy is trying to create some new neuropathways for us to learn to calm ourselves down, learn to have a different kind of default thinking patterns and some of these healthier coping habits,” Akers said.

Leaders say it is important through this pandemic that we treat not only our physical health but also mental and be self-aware of our situation.

