YouTube sensation April the Giraffe dies

April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on...
April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.(Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.

Officials at Animal Adventure Park said April was euthanized at the park in Harpursville, N.Y. due to worsening arthritis.

April went viral in 2017 as the world watched her give birth on a YouTube livestream. Since then, her keepers say April became one of the world’s most famous animals and helped shine a spotlight on giraffe conservation.

April’s keepers say she was in her golden years at age 20. Giraffes in captivity generally live 20-25 years, far greater than the average lifespan of 10-15 years in the wild.

