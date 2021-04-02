Advertisement

With the housing boom in Augusta, now is the best time to sell your home

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The housing market is hot right now. But while demand has never been stronger, supply has never been lower.

Supply is so low that we’re seeing houses go within minutes of hitting the market.

A home on Caldwell Circle went on the market yesterday, and already it has three beaming offers, and showings every 30 minutes today.

It’s a phenomenon local realtors say they’re seeing for the first time.

Pink Realty broker Ryan Stanton says the supply of homes on the market in the CSRA has decreased 14 percent over the past 6 months.

But prices, he claims, have increased 5 percent.

“There’s not many houses on the market but more buyers,” Stanton explained. “Houses are going for over asking price, no appraisals, buyers are willing to just buy anything to just get into a home.”

And homeowner Saintete Martinez knows the struggle firsthand.

She just moved into her new home but had to pay $5,000 over the asking price and compete with three other offers.

“It was just really nerve-wracking as far as that because we didn’t know if we would be the ones to be able to get it or not,” Martinez said.

Low interest rates are driving buyers to the market, and low supply is driving prices higher.

Buyers are waiving appraisal contingencies, and realtors worry we may see a housing crash, like in 2008. But they believe, it won’t be nearly as bad.

“In ’09, appraisers were appraising these houses way above what they should of,” Stanton said. “Out here, the appraisers have gotten wiser from the ’09 stats and they’re pricing these things fair.”

Because of this short supply, realtors say if you’re thinking of selling your home, now is a great time to do it.

And if you’re looking to buy, they say, just be patient with the market.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

