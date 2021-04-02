Where things stand after Round 2 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The field of 30 is officially set in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

We do have to wait until Saturday to really see these women in action, but the competition so far has exceeded all expectations.

Among Thursday’s highlights:

An incredible putt from Rose Zhang, an uphill bender that somehow falls for birdie on 8.

On 9, Caterina Don had a chance for a birdie herself. that one just ran out of steam and she would have to settle for par.

One would actually come down to a playoff, and Maja Stark would beat four others to claim the final spot on Saturday.

“I think I enjoyed the adrenaline. I was running to the tee to get rid of some stress hormones. Yeah, I think I just tried to embrace it and just feel like it’s just an honor and it’s a privilege to get to feel that way sometimes,” Stark said.

Plenty of players who didn’t make the cut in 2019 have made it this year, and for many, Saturday’s round has always been the goal.

“Coming into this, I knew I didn’t want to think about making the cut because the ultimate goal would be to kind of come out on top. So I kind of tried to push that worry away and focus on the main thing,” said Annabell Full, who’s three over after two rounds.

Fuller is in great position in a tie for 10th.

Olivia Mehaffey had the low round at three under.

Katherine Smith, who was four under prior to the rain delay Wednesday lost in the playoff to Stark and ended seven over.

Today is a practice round at Augusta National.

Here’s the leaderboard

1: Rose Zhang, total -1, Thursday even

1: Ingrid Lindblad, total -1, Thursday -2

3: Auston Kim, total even, Thursday even

3: Olivia Mehaffey, total even, Thursday -3

14: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, total +4, Thursday +1

17: Caterina Don, total +6, Thursday +5

21: Ana Pelaez Trivino, total +6, Thursday +7

Cut: Katherine Smith, total +7, Thursday +7

Cut: Paula Kirner, total +11, Thursday +4

Cut: Candice Mahe, total +16, Thursday +11

