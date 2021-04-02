Skip to content
News
I-Team
First Alert Weather
Latest Newscasts
Sports
About Us
March Mania
Marketplace/Advertising
Search
Home
News
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
International
Lottery
National
News 12 Now
Olympics
Politics
Regional
State
Traffic
Election Results
Georgia Runoff Interactive Map
I-Team
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Radar
Closings
Pray for Rain
Weather Blog
Weather Cams
Weather Maps
Sports
Operation Football
Masters
Back To School
Donate
Community Calendar
Meet the Team
About Us
Jobs
Marketplace/Advertising
Creative Marketing
Traffic
Weather Cams
March Mania Contest
Contests
General Contest Rules
One on One with Richard Rogers
CSRA Hands-Only CPR Campaign
Thrive Everyday
COVID-19 Map
Open 4 Business
Noticias Del Dia
TV Listings
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Eating Well with Kim
In the Community
Law Call
Daily Pledge
Take Me Home
Caught Being Good
Kindness Day
First Responders
Caring 4 the Community
26 Women Today
Live Newscasts
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
WATCH LIVE: See coverage of U.S. Capitol lockdown
Car rams barricade outside Capitol, injuring two officers and leading to a suspect being shot. This is a live video feed of coverage.
U.S. Capitol
(AP)
By
Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ANOTHER VIDEO FEED | Watch the feed from CNN
READ MORE | Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; suspect shot
Most Read
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law
Kemp hails passage of legislation to repeal citizen’s arrest law in Georgia
Latest News
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Suspect sentenced to prison for destroying evidence in Abree Boykin case
McMaster announces third 2021 PGA Tour event coming to South Carolina
15M wasted Johnson & Johnson doses affecting S.C. pharmacies