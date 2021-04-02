Vaccination cards: What 2-state residents need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of South Carolinians have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a little piece of paper to document the vaccination.

However, many South Carolinians have been asking what happens if you lose your vaccine card and how important is it to prove you received the vaccine?

One woman told WIS it was really difficult for her to get a copy of her card, saying she got her second dose at Gamecock park as a walk-up appointment and she never received her card back. She said she went to get a copy, the VAMS and Prisma MyChart system was showing no record of her ever getting the second dose.

“I asked if we were supposed to have the vaccine card back and they said they would keep it so I didn’t think another thing about it,” Cayce resident Patricia Grice said.

Grice said DHEC directed her to Prisma Health and that Prisma Health was able to find her record, and issue her a new vaccine card, but she is still waiting for the MyChart system to be updated.

A Prisma Health spokesperson said the MyChart system keeps a record of every individual to get the vaccine and that anyone who has lost their card can get a new one by stopping by a vaccination clinic.

However, they encourage every person to store their card with other important documents since it’s your official record of vaccination.

DHEC said that the vaccine cards are just one record of getting the vaccine, but for many, there are questions about how important it will be to have proof of your vaccination moving forward.

“So I said how do I prove that I have my vaccine?” Grice said. “I’m getting ready to travel. If someone asks, I don’t have it.”

DHEC said all immunizations of South Carolinians are recorded on a database called SIMON, and healthcare providers can look up the patient’s immunization history on this database. They said that anyone can request a history of their vaccinations through DHEC, but should reach out to their provider to get a copy of their vaccine cards.

Vaccine passports, which would be a document proving that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have become a topic of conversation across the nation as things reopen. DHEC officials said that there are no plans at this time to develop any sort of vaccine passport for South Carolina.

“At this point in South Carolina, we’re not hearing instances of this as requiring entry into locations so as far as South Carolina public health is concerned, we’re not moving in the direction of the passport at this point in time,” Nick Davidson, DHEC’s Senior Deputy of Public Health, said.

However, DHEC officials said they are following the CDC closely for what they might decide on any kind of national vaccine passport.

