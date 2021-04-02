Advertisement

University Hospital offering a series of vaccination clinics in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Health Care System is conducting a series of reservation-only, first-dose vaccination clinics.

Moderna clinics - Georgia residents only 18 and older

Pfizer clinics - Georgia residents only 16 and older (if the participant is younger than 18, a parent or guardian must be present)

The reservation limit is two.

You are not eligible to participate if:

  • You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.
  • You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.
  • You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.
  • You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days. (Shingles, Flu, MMR booster, Pneumonia, etc.)

Other details:

  • You can only make one appointment in your name. If two people are attending, both names must be in the reservation. Duplicates will be deleted and reopened for reservations.
  • You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment. It will say it is a “ticket,” but you do not have to bring it with you. We will receive notice of your reservation.
  • You must have transportation to the clinic, and you will have to leave your car and enter the building -- it is not a drive-through vaccination.
  • Please wear a mask covering your mouth and nose at all times at the vaccination site.

If you meet the above qualifications, register for a time slot by clicking on the attached link and following the instructions. You must enter your name and a valid email address. Do not attend if you do not receive an email confirming your reservation. Dnot call the church, University Hospital or your University Hospital physician because they are not able to register you over the phone.

