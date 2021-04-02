Advertisement

Two city of Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved from duties

Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta. (left-right)(Source: WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta city leader confirmed Thursday that two men will no longer serve as Augusta’s deputy administrators.

Tony McDonald served as deputy administrator for finance, administration, and organizational effectiveness. He joined the Augusta government team in 2018.

Jarvis Sims served as deputy administrator for operations infrastructure and development. Sims had previously served as city interim administrator prior to the commission approval to select Odie McDonald back in November 2020.

There has been no confirmation on possible candidates to fill these roles yet.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
More than a third of South Carolinians have received at least one COVID vaccine
More than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been put into people’s arms in South...
Answering vaccine questions
Radishes piled high on a farmer's table.
Laney Walker farmers market celebrating grand opening this week
AU plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention at Children's Hospital of Georgia
AU plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention at Children's Hospital of Georgia