Two city of Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved from duties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta city leader confirmed Thursday that two men will no longer serve as Augusta’s deputy administrators.

Tony McDonald served as deputy administrator for finance, administration, and organizational effectiveness. He joined the Augusta government team in 2018.

Jarvis Sims served as deputy administrator for operations infrastructure and development. Sims had previously served as city interim administrator prior to the commission approval to select Odie McDonald back in November 2020.

There has been no confirmation on possible candidates to fill these roles yet.

