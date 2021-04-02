Advertisement

‘They’re giving it their all’: MCG students’ music video says thanks to frontline heroes

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With more vaccinations and fewer COVID-19 cases, it looks like things are heading in the right direction.

But one thing is for sure: We wouldn’t have come this far without the hard work from frontline workers.

Students from the Medical College of Georgia wanted to say thanks through a catchy tune and a music video.

For Andy Nguyen, Rushay Amarath and Tyler Beauchamp, the project was created with a purpose.

“It’s supposed to make you feel something. It’s supposed to put the things that you can’t put into words into something tangible,” Nguyen said.

Beauchamp said: “There were so many people that were sacrificing in every aspect. Teachers, nurses, doctors, responders — they’re giving it their all.”

The three say that since the beginning of the pandemic, all they’ve wanted to do was help.

“We really wanted to channel that frustration and try to at least share that we understood what was going on,” Amarath said.

Nguyen said: “You were portraying these emotions of being alone, being tired, being exhausted, to let those who are watching know that they’re not alone — we are in it with you.”

Beauchamp says he was getting photos from across the country “from people I wasn’t reaching out to, and they just wanted to be a part of it.”

Amarath says “people across ages, across generations” were sending messages.

“That really made my heart full, and it was beyond what I expected,” he said.

It made them feel that their message was received.

They say out of all the hours spent and all the sleepless nights, if they were able to bring a smile to at least person, then it was all worth it.

… leaving students, families, and all frontline workers with one message: “Thank you.”

Video Link:  https://youtu.be/M6Jpenvt5yk

Instagram:

Andy Nguyen: @andy_nguyen9

Rushay Amarath: @ferrero_rushay

Tyler Beauchamp: @tyler.tunes

