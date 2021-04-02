Advertisement

Suspect sentenced to prison for destroying evidence in Abree Boykin case

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for helping destroy evidence in the murder of the wife of a Fort Stewart soldier, according to the Southern District of Georgia.(WTOC Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Apr. 2, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for helping destroy evidence in the murder of the wife of a Fort Stewart soldier, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, S.C., was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to Use of Fire in Commission of a Federal Felony.

Ryan will be required to pay $26,475.16 in restitution, and after completion of his prison term, he must serve three years of supervised release.

“Devin Ryan helped a cold-blooded murderer destroy evidence in a homicide investigation – and committed the heinous crime while on supervised release from a previous felony conviction,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “Our communities are safer with him and his co-defendant locked away.”

Ryan admitted that he assisted Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, in destroying a 2018 Honda Accord. The vehicle belonged to Abree Boykin, 24, a resident of post housing at Fort Stewart Army Reservation and the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier.

Davis, who is serving a 700-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to Premeditated Murder and to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, shot Boykin twice as she slept in her apartment on July 9, 2018. To destroy evidence in the case, he enlisted the help of Ryan, whom he had met months earlier while the two were serving prison terms, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

The vehicle was set on fire in a remote area of Hardeeville, S.C. The car exploded, and the burned vehicle later was hauled to a salvage yard and scrapped before investigators could track it down.

