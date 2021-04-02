Advertisement

State budget outlines over $1 million for veteran cemetery in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is another step closer to getting a cemetery for veterans.

In the recently adopted Georgia state budget, lawmakers agreed to set aside more than $1 million for the cemetery.

We first reported that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was looking favorably at the project back in November 2020. Forces United and former Augusta Mayor Bob Young have been advocating for the project.

The push for the state veterans cemetery in Augusta is gaining momentum after the Georgia House showed overwhelming support for the idea back on March 1.

We’re told the State Commissioner of Veterans Services Mike Roby will visit Augusta on Monday to talk more about the project.

