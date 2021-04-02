Advertisement

South Carolina not seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control eased concerns about a possible COVID-19 surge on Friday.

The comments came during an afternoon briefing on the state’s coronavirus vaccination rollout efforts.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director, was asked if she’s worried about a surge.

She said South Carolina is not seeing a surge and cases instead are plateauing. However, the outcome will depend on the public’s actions, she said.

She also reassured the public that being vaccinated against the virus won’t affect your ability to donate blood.

She said vaccinated people don’t need to get tested for COVID-19 unless they develop symptoms but that non-vaccinated people who are out and about in the community should get tested about once a month.

She said booster shots may be needed at some point, but it’s too early to tell.

She was asked why people’s arm hurts so much after getting a shot and said the needle might have a little to do with it but for the most part, it’s the vaccine liquid. It stretches the muscle fibers to get in, and this causes the soreness.

Everyone in South Carolina 16 and older is eligible for vaccination, although some formulations aren’t approved for people under age 18.

But do minors need permission from parents to get the vaccine?

The subject didn’t come up at Friday’s briefing, but Nick Davidson, DHEC senior deputy for public health, addressed it earlier this week.

“Although we still encourage 16- and 17-year-olds to talk to their parents, talk to their family members and guardians about their decision for vaccination, but no, it’s not a requirement for them to have parental consent,” Davidson said.

