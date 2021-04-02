S.C. Gamecock golfer graces the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final round of the Women’s Amateur is tomorrow. And today we’re hearing from one local golfer who made the top 30.

South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is a top-five amateur golfer in the world.

As a member of the French National Team, she’s played all over the world in international competitions. But today, she got her first taste of Augusta National.

After playing the first two rounds at champions retreat, the top 30 women’s amateurs will finish up the tournament at Augusta National.

But all 81 got a chance to play a practice round on the course today.

Among them, Roussin-Bouchard who currently sits in a tie for 14th.

“It’s a tough course. The greens are like rollercoasters... long, especially with this wind. I think it’s going to be a different wind for tomorrow, but with this wind, it’s definitely more difficult,” she said.

The Gamecock sophomore sits five shots back of the leaders but says anything can happen at Augusta National.

“It’s five shots and on this course, I won’t say it’s nothing, but anything can happen. So, I’ll definitely go for it and have no regrets at the end of the day,” Roussin-Bouchard said.

And she told us she expected the course to be perfect, and it delivered.

And with a steep mountain to climb tomorrow, she’s going to need to be perfect too.

She says in college they only get one practice round before a tournament, so she’s used to limited time on the course.

But no matter how much practice you get on the most famous course in golf, a little more could always help.

“It’s a balance to find between getting to know the course and feeling the course, and it’s hard to find in five hours obviously,” she said.

Roussin-Bouchard told us she didn’t even want to leave her tee on the tee box because the broken tee wasn’t imperfect on the Augusta National Aesthetic.

