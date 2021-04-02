S.C. dealer arrested for trafficking vipers and turtles, possessing firearms

DALZELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man was arrested for trafficking vipers and turtles, as well as illegally possessing two firearms.

Ashtyn Michael Rance, 35, of Dalzell was arrested by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agents on a warrant to face the charges in the Middle District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, in February 2018, Rance sold 16 spotted turtles and three eastern box turtles to a buyer in Florida. He shipped the reptiles from Valdosta in a package falsely labeled as containing “tropical fish and lizards.”

The indictment also alleges that in May 2018, Rance sent a second package to Florida with a label stating that it contained “harmless reptiles and ball pythons.” In reality, Rance had shipped 15 Gaboon vipers, which are venomous snakes. Its venom can cause shock, loss of consciousness or death in humans.

On May 11, 2018, law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Rance’s Valdosta home, where they recovered a Bushmaster Carbine .223 caliber rifle and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.

It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm, and Rance has a prior felony conviction.

“Rance’s reckless shipment of venomous snakes and illegal possession of firearms demonstrate the dangers of wildlife trafficking,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “I applaud our federal and state law enforcement partners for keeping the public and delivery couriers safe.”

Rance also violated Georgia laws for trafficking animals. The federal Lacey Act is the nation’s oldest wildlife trafficking statute and prohibits, among other things, transporting wildlife in interstate commerce if the wildlife was possessed illegally under state laws. It also is a Lacey Act violation to falsely label a package containing wildlife.

The maximum sentence under the Lacey Act and firearms charges are five and 10 years’ imprisonment, respectively, and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

The USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Vero Beach, Florida; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources conducted the investigation as part of “Operation Middleman.” The operation focused on the trafficking of reptiles from the United States to China.

Trial Attorney Ryan Connors of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit for the Middle District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.