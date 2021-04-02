Advertisement

Road closure roundup: Downtown movie filming continues today

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic issues know about:

  • Augusta Traffic Engineering says a part of James Brown Boulevard will be closed today because of construction. It’s just one block of the road between Laney Walker and Hopkins Street. Engineers say the closure will be until further notice.
  • Here’s heads-up if you’re driving around downtown Augusta this morning. We’re told today is the last day roads will be closed while crews continue filming a Mel Gibson movie. The intersection of Ellis and Eighth streets will be closed until later this morning.

