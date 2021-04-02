Advertisement

Rep. Rick Allen praises AU Health vaccination eforts

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week full of Georgia lawmakers in Augusta.

First, Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff came to town.

And on Thursday, Rep. Rick Allen was here.

He was at Augusta University Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Washington Road on Thursday afternoon.

MORE | Local businesses prepare for rollback of COVID restrictions

He said AU Health sets the example for the rest of the nation.

“I believe we need to duplicate this throughout the country. I think New York and California need to come down here and see how we get things done with Georgia values in Georgia. Yeah, this is the model,” he said.

Allen thanked health care workers and teachers for stepping up during this pandemic.

He also gave a shout-out to the Masters Tournament and to Augusta National Golf Club for its efforts ramping up the local vaccination rollout. The gold club donated the space for the mass vaccination hub as well as a large amount of funding for it to operate.

